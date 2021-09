Have you recently moved to the Inland Northwest? Tell us your story

by Erin Robinson

The Inland Northwest is a beautiful place, known for its natural beauty, minimal traffic and growing food scene.

The secret is out and more people are flocking here. Have you recently moved to the Inland Northwest?

We’d love to hear your story. Tell us in the form below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.