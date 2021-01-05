Have you received a call from Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office asking for donations? It’s a scam

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in North Idaho about a new phone scam.

The Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a person calling and asking for donations on behalf of Sheriff Robert Norris. They are also sending an envelope and other means to collect money.

Sheriff Norris is not requesting any donations and you should not send any money. If you receive a call like this, report it to law enforcement.

There are rare occasions where the Sheriff’s Office will ask for donations, but that is not the case right now. The sections or groups that usually ask for donations are the Kootenai County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit, the Volunteer Search and Rescue unit, as well as the Dive and Sonar team.

