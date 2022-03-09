Have you heard of Vanpool? It’s carpooling made easy

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash.– The rising gas prices might have you looking for other ways to get places.

One option is Vanpool. It’s a commuter car program through Spokane Transit Authority.

People who live in the same general area and work in similar parts of town can start their own Vanpool group. There only need to be three people to get things going and STA can help match you with others in your area. The vans can seat up to 15 people.

It only costs $60 a month for everything. Yes, everything. That includes gas, car and insurance.

Vanpools go farther than you may think. They’re not just for people who live in city limits. They can go all the way to North Idaho and even Coulee City.

