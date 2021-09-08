Have you had trouble getting a COVID test in Spokane?

by 4 News Now Staff

A high demand for COVID testing and a shortage of staffing in clinics has led to a lack of available testing appointments.

Local health officials are working to expand access to COVID testing, but for now, many people are left waiting to get their name on the list.

Have you had trouble getting a COVID test? Share your experience below.

