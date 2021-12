Have you delayed medical care because of COVID-19? Are you now receiving care?

by Erin Robinson

Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient as he prays in a hospital room, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. He acknowledged that he sometimes gets mad at unvaccinated patients because it "didn’t have to be this way. And now there’s a mess that perhaps was avoidable.”

The pandemic put a pause on non-emergency surgeries and procedures for many. Were you one of those people who had to delay your care?

Are you now receiving the care you need?

4 News Now would like to hear about your experience. Tell us about it in the form below.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.