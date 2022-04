Have you been waiting for the social security office to reopen?

by Erin Robinson

Spokane’s Social Security office has finally reopened after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

Have you been waiting for the office to reopen to change your name or citizenship status?

Tell us about your experience in the form below.

