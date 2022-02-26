Have Spokane Shock tickets? Here’s when you can expect a refund

SPOKANE, Wash.– Refunds are on the way to people who bought tickets to see the Spokane Shock this year.

The Indoor Football League announced on Thursday it was cutting the Spokane Shock because of “multiple issues in the Spokane market, including a dispute with the arena.”

Because there is no team, people who bought season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2022 season through TicketsWest will get a full refund. TicketsWest will process all refunds by Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The refunds will process automatically so you won’t have to request one. The funds should show up on your credit card statement within 7-10 business days.

Anyone who was a season ticketholder before 2022 will need to contact the Spokane Shock for any refunds as they procured those funds.

A spokesperson for the Spokane Arena said they were disappointed in the turn of events that led to the Shock’s termination.

“The Spokane Public Facilities District believed in the team as a community asset and the potential impact they would have within our community and fan base. The unfortunate circumstance has left the football community hurting and we hope that this can help in the healing process.”

