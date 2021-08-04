Have recent events changed your mind about getting a COVID vaccine?

by Erin Robinson

Bob Edme Generic vaccine

Vaccinations are once again on the rise as the Delta variant surges across the United States.

The trend is happening in every U.S., including right here in the Inland Northwest. On Tuesday, Kootenai Health issued a statement saying most of their COVID-19 ICU patients are unvaccinated and many have been expressing interest in getting a vaccine once they are released from the hospital.

Have you recently changed your mind about vaccinations due to a situation like this? Tell us about your experience.

