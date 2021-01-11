Have questions about COVID? Struggling with pandemic stress? Call the DOH help line

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have questions about COVID-19 or the vaccines, or are struggling to manage stress from the pandemic? The Washington State Department of Health has several resources to help you out.

4 News Now has been answering your pandemic and vaccine questions, but the DOH has been fielding more questions even longer, and their medical expertise is at your fingertips.

For questions on COVID-19, you can call the Department of Health at 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211.

29. If you need information or have a general question about #COVID19, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211. pic.twitter.com/ELlcLO3ZzM — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 9, 2021

Even more ubiquitous than the coronavirus is stress caused by the pandemic — if you or a loved one is struggling from stress caused by these unprecedented times, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-800-681-0211 between 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, or 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.

If you or anyone you know is struggling to manage stress from #COVID19, call the Washington Listens support line at 1-833-681-0211. Call 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. pic.twitter.com/sFgF2irjS6 — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 9, 2021

