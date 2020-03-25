Have items to take to the county transfer stations? If it’s not urgent, wait

Melissa Luck

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Using your time at home to clean out the basement and the garage? You might want to wait to haul your trash to the county’s disposal sites. They’re overwhelmed with traffic and you might get stuck waiting in long lines.

Spokane County says so many people have come to the North County and Valley Transfer stations, it’s hard for workers and customers to maintain a safe social distance. The transfer stations will continue to operate, as they are deemed essential services.

Customers who haul their own garbage should bring items in, as not to create another health and safety issue. But, if you have clean green waste or anything that can wait a week or to, they’d appreciate it. And, you won’t get stuck in a long line.

