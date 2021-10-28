Have a spooky time at Campbell House Halloween

SPOKANE, Wash.– Looking for something to fill a little bit of time before or after trick-or-treating this weekend? You could spend some time at the Campell House.

The family-friendly experience will have candy, crafts, and a scavenger hunt.

There are three separate time slots you can choose from: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. There will only be 100 tickets sold online for each hour.

The tickets are $5 each and kids three and younger are free.

You do have to wear a facemask– Halloween ones don’t count– while inside.

More information and how to buy tickets can be found here.

