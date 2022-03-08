Hauser Lake shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

HAUSER, Idaho — The suspect in the Hauser Lake shooting from March 1 has been charged.

Adam J. Bennett, 44, was charged with first-degree murder of Hauser Lake resident Dennis Rogers.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Bennett and took him into custody on Feb. 28, the night of the incident.

The warrant included the charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, and grand theft.

Bennett is currently being held in Kootenai County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on March 8.

The investigation determined that Bennett acted alone.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘He will be missed’: Deadly shooting has Hauser Lake community at a loss for words

RELATED: 77-year-old man killed in Hauser Lake shooting, suspect in custody

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.