Hauser Lake murder suspect released from jail last week

by Erin Robinson

HAUSER LAKE, Wash. – A murder suspect arrested in Hauser Lake on Monday was convicted of a separate crime and released from jail last Tuesday.

Adam J. Bennett, 44, is accused of shooting and killing 77-year-old Dennis Rogers on Hauser Lake Road. He’s also accused of shooting a 55-year-old man in the leg.

Bennett has not been formally charged with murder, but the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has identified him as the suspect and says charges are forthcoming.

Bennett pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief in Spokane County on February 22. He was sentenced to 43 days in jail with credit for time served and was released that same day.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office booked Bennett into jail Monday night on two outstanding warrants out of southern Idaho.

The Washington County Magistrate Court confirmed to 4 News Now that one of the warrants was for failure to appear for a pre-trial conference. It was issued on September 17, 2021.

Bennett remains in the Kootenai County Jail.

