Haunted pirates rise from the watery grave at Attack at King Cove

by Destiny Richards

MEAD, Wash. — The pirate dead have arisen from their watery graves!

The popular King Family Haunted House is now King Family Halloween Display and outside only again this year.

Attack at King Cove is the theme and based on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland.

The entire display is inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland! The skeletons in the jail here depicts one of the last scenes in the ride! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Ct6RF98YBk — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 13, 2021

While you visit the pirate-themed display, you’re also encouraged to donate to Make-A-Wish and bring some non-perishable food items to donate to Second Harvest.

Masks are recommended and it is a free display for everyone.

The display is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The week leading up to Halloween, Monday, Oct. 25 through Sunday Oct. 31, it will be open all week long from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

See the official Facebook event page for more info.

