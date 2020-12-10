‘Hate should never be tolerated’: Spokane Co. GOP reacts to bomb threat at Democrats office

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Republican Party has released a statement denouncing hatred in the wake of a reported bomb threat at the Spokane County Democrats Office.

On Wednesday, a man walked into the office and threatened to blow up the building. He reportedly claimed to have a bomb, but police did not find one in his backpack.

Volunteers inside the office were shaken, but not injured.

Police have still not identified the suspect or what motivated him, but local democratic leaders are convinced it was a political attack. A joint statement from the local chair and state chair called on elected officials and community leaders to condemn the incident.

Shortly after, the Spokane County GOP released the following statement, saying they denounce hate of any kind.

“We are glad that all the individuals and volunteers are safe from this frightening and very disturbing experience. Hate should never be tolerated and we will always denounce all forms of violence and stand against hate.

We must as a community stand together against these types of attacks. We want to express our thanks you to the Spokane Police Department and the Sheriff’s office for keeping the citizens in our communities safe.” The case is now being investigated as domestic terrorism by the FBI.

