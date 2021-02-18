Hate group says it ‘suspended’ member accused of attacking Spokane synagogue

SPOKANE, Wash – Despite an agenda that promotes hate and white power, the self-proclaimed president of the group 14 First says they have suspended a man arrested for a hate-based attack on a Spokane synagogue.

Raymond S. Bryant was booked into the Spokane County Jail Thursday morning for malicious mischief and malicious harassment threat and fear of harm with a hate bias enhancement.

Police say Bryant vandalized Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom earlier this month, painting swastikas with red paint and vandalizing a Holocaust memorial.

Because it has been a target before, the temple has security cameras and captured the crime on video.

Just days after the attack, someone placed fliers with swastikas and hateful language in a Spokane neighborhood. It listed the organization “14First” and also had a hotline number. A reverse search of the number leads to the name Ray Bryant.

4 News Now called the hotline number Thursday afternoon. The man who answered said Bryant was suspended from the group because they don’t condone illegal actions. I asked him how he knew Bryant was arrested and he referred to news stories; no news stories at that time had named Bryant and police had not yet released the name.

The president of the group called 4 News Now to answer questions about the allegations. He said Bryant was not instructed to commit a crime and that he had been suspended. He insisted his group legally spreads the word about white power and the white race, but doesn’t commit illegal acts.

When asked if he knew Bryant had done this, he said he talked to him as recently as Wednesday and didn’t know about the attack. He said Bryant was suspended from the group, but that he fully supported his actions.

Again, we reminded him that Bryant’s name had not been made public and no public connection had been made to the synagogue attack and the racist fliers. He said someone sent him the “news clippings” and when he called Bryant’s phone, it went to voicemail. He said that’s how he knew Bryant was the one arrested for the crimes.

