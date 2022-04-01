Hatch Bridge construction nearly suspends mail delivery for some

SPOKANE, Wash. — Big construction projects typically mean an inconvenience when it comes to your commute. Imagine it impacting not only that morning commute, but also, a suspension of your mail delivery, altogether. That’s what nearly happened to one Spokane neighborhood living near the Hatch Bridge construction project.

We met with Lori Burns, one woman living in the Hangman Valley, who was impacted by this suspended mail delivery.

Initially, the Post Office notified her, and her entire neighborhood, their mail delivery would be halted altogether until the Hatch Bridge construction was over.

When we reached out to the USPS, they had a solution in place.

USPS Public Statement

The Post Office shared the statement above. Lori Burns is thrilled and relieved now, but she was frustrated earlier this week.

“I got a letter on Thursday, three business days before the bridge closed, from the postal service saying they would be unable to deliver our mail,” she explained.

In that letter, the USPS office told her, she’d need to pick up her own at the Sunset Hill Post Office till the construction project was over.

“With gas prices as they are, 40-minute round trip to go pick up my mail, I’m not very happy about it,” Lori added.

Since getting that letter, she’d been fighting the issue but hadn’t had any luck.

“I don’t know if this is because of COVID, I don’t know if it’s because of the world we live in today but I feel like customer service is a thing of the past,” Lori told us.

The eight other homes in Lori’s development had the same issue.

No word yet on when exactly the service will resume.

