Has your rent increased? Hard to find something in budget? Tell us about it

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is ranked second in the nation for rent increases this year.

A study from Apartment List shows rents have increased 6.5 percent over the past month and is up 20.4 percent in comparison to the same time last year.

Median rents stand at $898 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,235 for a two-bedroom.

