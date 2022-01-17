Has Washington’s omicron surge peaked?

by Melissa Luck

Money; Shutterstock

The surge of COVID cases in Washington has peaked, if you believe the projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations at the University of Washington.

IHME has been tracking COVID and projecting outcomes since the beginning of the pandemic. The organization says it’s designed to provide information to government officials to use when making decisions related to the virus.

The latest projections show Washington’s current case surge peaking on January 16 and 17. That’s for estimated infections.

The projections for reported cases show the peak coming in Washington on January 28.

The same projections show the country’s cases as a whole likely peaked on January 3.

Because hospitalizations typically lag behind case numbers, hospitals will still be overwhelmed in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to have a hard time in this coming month, simply because the sheer number of infections will lead to a lot of hospitalizations,” said Ali Mokdad, Professor of Health Metrics at IHME.

The IHME projections also show that Idaho has likely passed its peak, with the highest number of infections likely hitting on January 13.

You can see the projections for yourself at this link.

RELATED: When will omicron peak? Washington researcher provides some hope

READ: 4 News Now Q&A: Why are vaccinated people still getting sick with COVID-19?

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.