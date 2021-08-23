Harvey Banker McKinnon

Harvey Banker McKinnon, 86

Harvey Banker McKinnon, 86, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away July 29, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society- Silver Wood Village of Silverton, Idaho. He was born February 14, 1935 in Superior, Montana; Harvey was the son of Richmond and Pearl (Thomas) McKinnon.

As a young child, Harvey moved to the Silver Valley from Montana. At the age of 16, he went to work at the Enterprise Laundry of Wallace; Harvey worked for them until his retirement on November 15, 1993.

In 1957, while visiting his sister, Barbara, in Butte, Montana, Harvey met LaVallene Donegan. They were united in marriage on October 26, 1957 in Kellogg; they were married for 63 1/2 years and raised three children.

Harvey loved working with wood and was very creative in things around their home in Wallace. He loved cats and even had one dog. Harvey also had “Babe” his beloved yellow- headed Amazon Parrot for 41 years.

Harvey was a member of the Wallace Elks #331 for 50 years and was honored as “Elk Of The Year”. He loved his community and was friends with all who knew him.

Harvey is survived by his beloved wife LaVallene McKinnon of the family home of Wallace; one son Michael Ray (Angelica) McKinnon of Boise, Idaho; one daughter Shannon Rae McKinnon of Wallace; six grandchildren Noah Clark of Wallace, Levi Page of Smelterville, Idaho, Shiloh Page, Michael Page, Jacob Sternberg all of Boise, Idaho and Johanna Herdocia of California; several great-grandchildren; two sisters Barbara Umshied of El Cajon, California and Charlotte Ruiz also of El Cajon, California; Harvey is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Penny Raye Barrowcliff, four brothers Jerry, Wally, Butch and Tom McKinnon and one sister Eleanor Angle.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Church of God, 60286 Silver Valley Road, Wallace, Idaho 83873 or to the Wallace Elks, 419 Cedar Street, Wallace, Idaho 83873. You may share your memories of Harvey and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

