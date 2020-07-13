Harvard researchers: Idaho should consider going back into lockdown

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOISE, Idaho — A group of doctors from Harvard said Idaho should consider going back into lockdown as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

According to the COVID Risk Level Map — which includes recommendations from the Harvard Global Health Institute, Rockefeller Foundation, and other health agencies — there are 14 states that should consider re-implementing stay-home orders.

The map classifies states by severity of spread. Green states are on track for containment, yellow indicates community spread and orange means there is an accerelated rate of spread. The 14 states identified by researchers, including Idaho, are considred orange states.

In just one week, Idaho has seen an increase of more than 3,000 new cases; that means 13 percent of people in the state are testing positive. The World Health Organization suggests staying in lockdown if the number is over five percent.

The surge in cases has not prompted any change for the Gem State.

Last week, Governor Brad Little announced Idaho would remain in phase four for at least two more weeks and said he expected classrooms would reopen in the fall.

RELATED: Gov. Little extends Idaho stage 4 reopening for two weeks

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.