Sunday October 24th Harry Gene Sommers died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at the family home. He had valiantly battled cancer. He had made that trip around the sun 77 times.

He was born September 28, 1944, to Willie and Ella Sommers in Kellogg Idaho.

Ever the adventurer, Harry never knew a dull moment. From his youthful antics at the homestead, to rock climbing, bee keeping, hunting, fishing, exotic bug collecting, taxidermy, gem collecting, wood working, botany, horticulture, bird watching and demolition in its various applications. As an avid outdoorsman, Harry provided for his family with yearly hunts and including them in activities that explored and utilized the wonderful creative works around the family home. His keen interest in everything historic from the Silver Valley was one of his many passions. As a personal historian, he cataloged photographs of his home county and anything that had to do with mining in the Silver Valley. In actuality, to successfully try and list his many talents and interests, would take far more time and space than we have here. He was, indeed, a true renaissance man.

After serving in the Army from 1965 -1968, Harry studied the Bible and became baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 18,1969.

In June of 1971, he married Phyllis Norgaard and the two started their family. Raising 3 sons, Curtis, Gene, and Erik. They were married until her death in 1984.

Harry was known locally for his generous heart and giving spirit. Often giving of his time and resources to help his spiritual family as a part of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pinehurst, Idaho. He was appointed as an Elder in his home congregation beginning in 1971 with the installation of that arrangement and served in that capacity until 2008.

In 1986, he married Rosemary Provo, who brought her two children Faith and Israel. Harry made every effort to show love to his newly blended family. In 1992 Harry and Rosemary added to their family welcoming their youngest Sommers to the clan, Indya.

As the years went on there were many good times and many trials, but with trials comes endurance and Harry recognized that endurance and joy comes from our God, Jehovah. And that is just what Harry did, he found joy in every part of his life. Harry lovingly shared his faith with those he met, often finding a way to help someone through a tough time or highlighting his personal hope for the future.

Job 14:14,15 ~ “If a man dies, can he live again? I will wait all the days of my compulsory service Until my relief comes. You will call, and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands”

If you were to visit Harry at the family home, you would have been entertained as he regaled a tale or two of his bygone days or reminisced heartily about people you knew in common. And you would not leave empty handed. A bit of sausage, or maybe some elk steaks. Perhaps a little cherry wine from the homebrew stash.

Harry’s love and devotion to his wife Rosemary, will always be a fine example for his family and others to reflect on.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Phyllis Sommers (Norgaard), brothers Albert, Curtis, and Billy.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years Rosemary, his children Curtis Sommers, Gene (Tia) Sommers, Erik (Janine) Sommers, Faith (Keith) Warren, Israel (Karen) Provo and Indya (Ted) Simpson. As well as his grandchildren, Tyler (Zarriah) Provo, Gabriel Chaimowitz, Mattea Bergland, Jainyn Bergland, Genevieve Sommers, Jasmin Simpson, Camden Provo, Karizza Provo, and Ryker Provo. Also, to be included are his great-grandchildren Strider Provo and Shepherd Provo.

A memorial service will be held via zoom on Saturday November 6 @ 4pm

Meeting ID: 828 3358 1451

Passcode: 1914

Please join us as we remember Harry and maybe tell a story or two.

