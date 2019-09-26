Harold “Buddy” Elton Montgomery

Harold “Buddy” Elton Montgomery, 85

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Harold “Buddy” Elton Montgomery, 85, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away September 15, 2019, at Pacifica of Pinehurst. He was born December 8, 1933, in Kellogg, Idaho; Buddy was the son of Harold E. and Beulah (Lawson) Montgomery, Sr.

Buddy attended schools in Kingston, Idaho. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Buddy married Patti J. Owens on May 10, 1958, in Petaluma, California.

After serving in the Air Force, Buddy spent thirty years in Petaluma; then in 1990 Buddy and Patti returned to Pinehurst.

Buddy served as a lineman for the Pacific Gas & Electric Company of California for thirty years.

Buddy was a member of the Elks Lodge in California and a member of the Kellogg Elks #1841, a member of the Allegro Travel Club, a member of a mens’ bowling league and a member of the dart league.

Buddy loved and enjoyed his family, camping, fishing, hunting, playing darts and bowling.

Buddy is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years Patti Montgomery of Pinehurst; one son David Montgomery of North Dakota; one daughter Kathy (Tim) Pelletti of Rathdrum, Idaho; two grandchildren Nick Pelletti and Sandra Goodwin; one great-granddaughter Melody Rose; one brother Charles Hallin of Washington; his special nephews Randy (Karen) Carlson of Hayden, Idaho, Denny (Cindy) Carlson of Pinehurst, Idaho and Joey (Danielle) McClain of Osburn, Idaho; his niece Christy Reasor of Gresham, Oregon; Buddy is also survived by several cousins, great-nephews, great- nieces and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Colleen Nees, Mary Lou McClain and Kathleen Pichler.

A Celebration of Buddy’s Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at the Kellogg Elks of Kellogg; this will be potluck and everyone is welcome.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Kellogg Elks #1841, P.O. Box 608 Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

You may share your memories of Buddy and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

