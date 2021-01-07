Harold Anselmo

On December 28,2020 We lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Harold Anselmo (Tom) Age 72. Preceded in death by his father Harold Philip Anselmo, mother Barbara Jean Anselmo (Harp), Brother Steve Anselmo. Survived by his wife Judy (Rose) Anselmo, sons Philip Anselmo, Paul Anselmo and 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. All of which he loved dearly.

Tom spent his growing up years on the Kaniksu Stock Ranch, which was in the family for 100 years and he loved sharing the fond memories and stories with his friends and family. After finishing his college education, he went on to teach history for 30 years at Newport middle school in Washington, where he was awarded “Who’s Who Teacher of America” 4 times. He loved teaching and was known to have great respect from his students and always made sure that no student went without a hot lunch.

In 2001 he sold the family ranch and was married to his soulmate (Judy) They resided in Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho, for the past 15 years. They loved to travel and socialize with family and friends. Tom was larger than life and not afraid to show his love of family, no one was a stranger.

We will always carry his memory in our hearts. Celebration of life will be announced at later date. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Idaho is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.