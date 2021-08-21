Harmful blue-green algae found near Priest Rapids Dam

GRANT CO., Wash. — Be careful near the water at Priest Rapids Dam, because the Grant County Health District is warning people of potential blue-green algae after reports of a dog dying following it spending time in the water.

Out of safety for the public, the Priest Rapids Recreation area, where the dog got sick, has been closed until further notice.

The health district said people should avoid being in the water near Desert Aire along the shoreline, and keep a lookout for blue-green algae blooms.

It is advising:

Avoid all contact with water near shorelines.

Don’t drink the lake water.

Keep all pets and livestock away from the lake water.

GCHD staff is collecting water samples and posting warnings on the shore.

The algae can be found in fresh water and looks like green, blue-green, white or brown scum floating on the water. Warm water and abundant nutrients can cause algae to grow more rapidly than usual, and the blooms can produce potent and dangerous toxins.

The algae is toxic to people, pets and animals.

Symptoms in people may include eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea.

GCHD encourages people to take the following precautions when going out to the lake:

Look for signs of algae blooms and pay attention to signage. When in doubt, stay out!

Don’t swim in and limit exposure to water that is under a health advisory or is listed as having a toxic algae bloom. Make sure to check the Washington State Department of Ecology toxic algae tracking site.‍

Anyone playing in the lakes, rivers and streams should shower with soap and water when done.

Contact a health care provider immediately if you become ill or have symptoms after a suspected exposure to the algae.

