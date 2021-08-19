Harmful blue-green algae bloom reported at Boyer Slough

Panhandle Health District

SANDPOINT, Idaho — You’ll want to think twice before swimming in the Boyer Slough, because there have been cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae reported there, according to the Panhandle Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

On Thursday, the DEQ found widespread cyanobacteria scum along the shoreline. The bloom was in the entire body of water to where it meets the mouth at Lake Pend Oreille.

Health experts warned that people should be cautious anywhere the water appears discolored or murky. The blooms can be unsightly, and usually look like discolored water, streaks or globs of scum and causing thick green mats along lake shorelines

Harmful algae blooms can produce dangerous toxins, especially if they’re found in high concentrations. The algae can spread or move when the winds or currents shift. It is toxic to people, pets and wildlife.

If you are planning on taking a dip in the Boyer Slough or just hanging out on the shorelines, health experts ask you to be careful. They warn people should avoid any water that looks like it might contain a harmful algae bloom. Health experts say you should rinse off with fresh water as soon as you can if you get it on you.

People who want to eat fish from the lake should remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking. If you use the water for drinking, health experts say boiling or filtering the water might not remove all the toxins.

Here are symptoms to look for if exposed:

Rash

Hives

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Coughing/ wheezing

More information on harmful algae blooms in North Idaho can be found here.

