Harmful algae bloom prompts health advisory for Solomon Lake

by Erin Robinson

Courtesy: Panhandle Health District

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — A public health advisory has been issued for Soloman Lake near Bonners Ferry due to harmful algal blooms.

Health officials confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, across the entire body of water.

The Panhandle Health District asks people to avoid water that appears discolored or murky as harmful algae blooms can spread or move with wind and water currents.

Pets, children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of harmful exposure. Symptoms of exposure include rashes hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing and wheezing. More severe symptoms can affect the liver and nervous system.

Anyone who chooses to eat fish from the lake is urged to remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking. Toxins are most likely to collect in those tissues.

More information on harmful algae blooms in north Idaho can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.