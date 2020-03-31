#happylife: Planning your estate and writing a will, preparing for an uncertain future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Death isn’t easy to talk about, but Lilac City Law believes it’s important. And it can be easier to talk about it when you’re prepared.

While the law firm is closed for in-person business amid the spread of the coronavirus, its attorneys are working from home to meet with old and new clients.

You can set up a virtual meeting and talk about planning your estate and writing a will.

The firm specializes in estate planning for families with children and children with special needs.

You don’t have to be wealthy or up in age to plan your estate.

Attorney and owner of Lilac City Law, Randi Johnson, said it’s all about preparing and preserving your children, your legacy and the things you treasure no matter what the value.

“That doesn’t have to be an awful thing. It isn’t a bad thing to die. It isn’t a shameful thing to be sick or to be dying,” said Johnson. “In fact, I truly believe that creating an estate plan should feel like an empowering experience.”

In an estate planning session, your attorney will speak with you about who you plan to leave your estate with, how to write a will, power of attorney and more.

The law firm has seen an increase in clients who are heavily impacted by COVID-19 at this time, looking to plan for the unpredictable in some way.

“Those are like our first responders and people who are really on the front lines who have been putting this off a long time,” said Johnson. “Those are the folks who are calling and saying ‘Hey, we can revisit this if we need to do something more substantial, but right now I just need something to get me through and have some peace of mind.’ And I’m all on board with getting that done.”

Lilac City Law’s website has plenty of information and useful resources on the topic of estate planning.

