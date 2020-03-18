#happylife: Be aware of scammers during times of crisis

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

https://www.facebook.com/mySTCU/

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Whenever there’s some sort of national crisis or natural disaster, that’s when scammers come out — exploiting your generosity and leaving you a victim of fraud.

These scams can come in the form of emails, phone calls, or social media posts and links, urgently asking for your financial help in some way.

STCU’s fraud experts said the scammers goal is to either get your money or your financial information.

The scams can ask you for a donation or even an investment.

You also might get an unsolicited call over the phone with an emotional plea for you to give.

STCU said there could be scams out there already linked to the coronavirus test vaccine in Seattle.

“I know the scammers are going to try to exploit that even further for the investment scheme of trying to get people to put in money and invest in that research and development with the expectation or the hope of getting paid back 150-200% on their investment when actually what’s happening is the scammer is just taking your money and taking off,” said Fraud Prevention Manager at STCU Jim Fuher.

RELATED: Local credit unions see concerning number of members withdrawing large amounts of cash

STCU recommends you think with your head, not just your heart.

Vet out any unsolicited calls and verify the organization asking for a donation.

Also, do your research, be aware of any suspicious looking emails and don’t click on any links you’re unsure of.

You can visit the STCU website for extra info and resources or contact them if you fall victim to a scam.

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.