Happy Thanksgiving, looks dry and mild – Mark

Happy Thanksgiving!

Conditions look nice and mild for today. Here are your 4 Things to Know:

If you’re driving this morning, be prepared for some patchy black ice

Mild conditions

A nice weekend ahead

MAKE MORE GRAVY!

We’ll see sun and clouds today, with mild temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Up north, there will be some cooler conditions, but nice and mild across most of the Inland Northwest.

The weekend will bring variable clouds and mild daytime temps. Possible early morning showers Saturday and a slight chance of light snow on Monday.