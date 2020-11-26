Happy Thanksgiving, looks dry and mild – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Happy Thanksgiving!

Conditions look nice and mild for today. Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • If you’re driving this morning, be prepared for some patchy black ice
  • Mild conditions
  • A nice weekend ahead
  • MAKE MORE GRAVY!

Thu 4 Things[1]

We’ll see sun and clouds today, with mild temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Thu Dayplanner[1]

Up north, there will be some cooler conditions, but nice and mild across most of the Inland Northwest.

Thu Highs[1]

The weekend will bring variable clouds and mild daytime temps. Possible early morning showers Saturday and a slight chance of light snow on Monday.

Thu 4 Day[1]

