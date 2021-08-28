Happy Friday! Picture-perfect weekend weather is ahead of us! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Friday! Partly cloudy with our highs in the lower-70’s. Some scattered showers were popping up through NE Washington & N Idaho in the afternoon. It’s moved east and we’ve got a nice evening on tap. Thanks to skies clearing, temps tonight fall into the lower-50’s (some even into the upper-30’s!) For the weekend, we’ll have clear blue skies with our temps in the low to mid-’80s. Perfect! For many, this is the last weekend before heading back to school. We’re hoping it’s not the last beautiful weekend before fall takes over though! -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Moderate smoke that was covering our region yesterday has cleared out.

Good Air Quality!

The scattered showers across Northeast Washington & Northern Idaho Panhandle have moved east.

Clearing skies will allow our overnight temps to drop quite a bit!