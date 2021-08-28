Happy Friday! Picture-perfect weekend weather is ahead of us! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Friday! Partly cloudy with our highs in the lower-70’s. Some scattered showers were popping up through NE Washington & N Idaho in the afternoon. It’s moved east and we’ve got a nice evening on tap. Thanks to skies clearing, temps tonight fall into the lower-50’s (some even into the upper-30’s!) For the weekend, we’ll have clear blue skies with our temps in the low to mid-’80s. Perfect! For many, this is the last weekend before heading back to school. We’re hoping it’s not the last beautiful weekend before fall takes over though! -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

Moderate smoke that was covering our region yesterday has cleared out.

Good Air Quality!

Thanks to the smoke clearing out, our AQI is in the “good” category!

The scattered showers across Northeast Washington & Northern Idaho Panhandle have moved east.

Clearing skies will allow our overnight temps to drop quite a bit!

A picture perfect Saturday, and Sunday will look just like this, only a bit warmer!

