Happy Father’s Day! Send us a picture of your father figure

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Father’s Day is this Sunday and the 4 News Now team would love to highlight your dad or the person who has been like a dad in your life.

The annual holiday, which was founded in Spokane, always reminds us of all the great things about our father figures. So, let’s celebrate him!

Tell us a bit more about that special person in your life and we could show the photo on air!

