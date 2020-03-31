Happy 96th (socially distanced) Birthday, Nanny!

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other major milestones have become difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic, but when the matriarch of the family turns 96 years old, you have to find a way.

That’s what one family did in the Five Mile neighborhood. They created a plan to surprise their grandmother, perfectly spaced six feet apart.

‘Nanny,’ as the family calls her, has quite an infectious personality. She had a massive turnout for her socially-distanced birthday. Through the pouring rain, hail, and gusty winds, her friends and family lined the street outside of her house to wish her a happy birthday.

“Everybody loves Martha. Everybody loves Martha,” said Lucy Turner, Nanny’s daughter.

Martha Moore, better known as “Nanny,” celebrated her 96th birthday on Monday.

“I can’t believe I’m this old,” Nanny said.

Not celebrating a 96th birthday was not an option, especially in her family.

“My kids always had a theme party at least until they were 15, maybe 16,” Turner said.

Her loved ones came up with the perfect socially distanced plan.

“I feel wonderful and blessed,” Nanny said.

The whole street outside their house was lined with cars. Six feet apart, of course.

“People from church, from bible study, neighbors, our Bunco group,” Turner said.

Even with balloons flying and umbrellas flopping, they were there to say hi to Nanny. She hasn’t seen many of her friends and family because she’s been social distancing to protect herself from COVID-19.

“I know, I know, they all took a gamble on me,” Nanny said.

At 96 years old, she had this wisdom to share.

“Make friends. That is a good example,” Nanny said.

And look what can happen if you do.

“Make friends, love what you do, love your family because they are the most important,” Nanny said.

Nanny’s family ordered her favorite Chinese food for dinner to keep the celebrations going. If anything, take Nanny’s advice. Appreciate your friends and your family. When it comes time for you to celebrate your 96th birthday, they are the ones you will think of.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.