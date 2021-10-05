Hap M. Butler

by Obituaries

Hap M. Butler, 71

Beloved husband and brother, Hap M. Butler, 71, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away September 9, 2021 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born May 4, 1950 in Oakland, California; Hap was the son of Judd and Juanita (Seburn) Butler.

Hap attended and graduated from the DeAnza High School of Richmond, California. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam Era, but served in Korea.

Hap was united in marriage to Geraldine “Gerri” McMahon on June 6, 1981 in East Northport, New York.

Hap made the Air Force his career and had served as a load master in air cargo, as well as, he trained C130 pilots in the Air Force.

Hap and Gerri moved to the Silver Valley in 2002 from Tacoma, Washington.

Hap was a member of the Kingston Baptist Church and was a member of the Mens’ Prayer Breakfast Group of the Real Life Ministries of Pinehurst. He and Gerri also were great supporters and participants for the Relay For Life- both being cancer survivors.

Hap was an avid cyclist, riding the Trail of the Coeur d’Alene’s several times weekly whenever the weather permitted. Hap loved books and reading, and was a published author. He also enjoyed attending country and rock concerts with Gerri. Hap also loved boating and travel. Together with Gerri he explored the Pacific Northwest, made frequent trips to visit family in California and Arizona, cruised the East Coast, toured Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Hawaii, and ventured as far as Tahiti to view the return of Haley’s Comet in 1986. They recently celebrated their 40th anniversary with a trip to Orcas Island.

Hap is survived by his beloved wife of forty years Geraldine “Gerri” Butler of the family home of Pinehurst; one sister Jill Butler and her husband Jim Wilson of Sebastopol, California; he is also survived by several nieces and cousins. Hap was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services for Hap will be held and announced at a later date. Inurnment will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery of Medical Lake, Washington.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Silver Valley Fuller Center for Housing, P.O. Box 338, Smelterville, Idaho 83868.

You may share your memories with Hap’s family and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

