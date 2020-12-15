Hangman Valley Golf Course is changing names

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane County Commissioners have voted to change the name of Hangman Valley Golf Course to Latah Creek Golf Course, with changes going into place immediately.

The commissioners were unanimous in their decision.

The county received a request to change the name over the summer. The county’s Golf Advisory Committee held several meetings where the county says they “followed a very intentional process to consider historical and/or cultural significance of a property.”

County staff will work over the winter and into early spring to change signs, materials, scorecards, letterhead and other materials.

