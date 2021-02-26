Hanging power lines close both lanes of US 2 near Stevens Pass summit

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

STEVENS PASS — Both directions of US 2 near the Stevens Pass summit are closed and there is no estimated time for reopening.

The pass has been closed several times over the past few days as winter weather continues to bring snow to the area.

The current closure is due to downed power lines and severe winter weather. Nineteen inches of new snow fell Thursday night, creating hazardous conditions.

US 2 Stevens Pass is currently closed EB at MP 55 and WB at the summit, MP 64.5, due to low hanging power lines. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 26, 2021

Snow continues to fall heavily, creating poor visibility for drivers.

Those looking to travel across the state should take a different route.

