Hang tight, folks! Triple digits on the horizon -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The heat wave continues today in the Inland Northwest! In Spokane, we sustain upper 90s. We’ll see triple digits all around by tomorrow and Friday.

Moses Lake and Lewiston are the warmest cities in the region. Both cities can expect a high of 102 degrees. Omak will reach 101 degrees this afternoon.

Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be the hottest we see all week. These are also some of the hottest temperatures we have seen all summer, so far. Many cities will be near record breaking the next couple days.

The average high temperature in Spokane this time of year is 86 degrees. The record high for today is 100 degrees set back in 2014.

Moses Lake and Lewiston will be at 108 tomorrow. If you’re headed to Tri-Cities, it’ll be 109.

Temperatures will start to cool Saturday. By the weekend, we should drop to the low 90s in Spokane.

Conditions will stay, overall, dry. Cloud cover will come and go. Similar to yesterday, we’ll see scattered clouds this morning then it’ll burn off by the afternoon.

HEAT SAFETY: