Hang in there, folks! Sunshine en route this week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rainy and grey today, but hang in there! We are expecting sunny days and warm weather later this week.

Today, we can expect more rain showers. The showers will be on and off all day. It’d be smart to pack an umbrella! Don’t get caught in wet weather. Throw an umbrella in your bag or your car just in case! Wear layers today. Our afternoon high temperatures will sit in the low-60s. Possible thunderstorms this afternoon. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

Today’s high temperatures, while warmer than yesterday, are still below average. We typically see low-70s this time of year in Spokane.

Tonight, we’ll cool to the mid to upper-40s throughout the region.

Patience is key! We just have to make it through today to see the warmer conditions and the sunshine. Father’s Day weekend is lookin’ great! Time to fire up the barbecue and head to the backyard. If the forecast sticks, we’ll have sunshine and 80s this weekend.

Make it a great Tuesday! -Nikki