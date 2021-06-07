Hand out the hoodies Monday morning; a CHILLY start to the work and school week

Don’t be surprised if you hear your furnace click on tonight. Weird, I know. Especially since it was the A/C working overtime last week. After a cloudy and chilly Sunday, temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and lower 40s! Monday won’t be quite as cool as it was Sunday (high: 55!), but highs will only top out in the mid 60s, which is about 5 degrees below average. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and the possibility of a few isolated sprinkles mid-morning.

Temperatures will be back up in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Isolated mountain showers will continue through the workweek, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the valleys. Right now, next weekend looks like we could have our first decent chance at wide-spread precipitation in quite some time. Stay tuned for updates!