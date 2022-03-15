Ham on Regal returns to Ferris High School after two years

by Destiny Richards

Copyright 4 News Now Ham on Regal

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ham on Regal is back at Ferris High School for the first time in two years!

It’s an original musical and comedy show parents and school staff write and put on themselves.

The show is also a fundraiser for academic and athletic programs and even supplies for classrooms.

This year’s show theme — AlakazHam! Finding the Magic of Ferris.

Ferris has a new principal, Principal John O’Dell, and he’s trying to figure out what makes Ferris such a magical place.

The show features scenes from the classrooms, sports fields, cafeteria, and so much more.

Adam Oakley, principal at Longfellow Elementary School, is one of the chairs of the show, which premiered on Sunday, March 13.

“Our auditorium holds 867 people. We had 780 people in the crowd! The cast is so excited to be back on stage. Our 2020 show was cut short after our Wednesday show. So it was the first day back in almost exactly 2 years. The cast had such an amazing time! The crowd was fantastic! The crowd gave us so much energy,” said Oakley.

There are more shows planned this week and tickets are only $10.

“Very few of us are trained actors, singers, or dancers,” said Oakley. “Given the lack of experience we all have, gaining this amount of encouragement early in show week is a game changer.”

HAM ON REGAL SHOWTIMES

Wednesday, March 16 – 7pm

Thursday, March 17 – 7pm

Friday, March 18 – 7pm

Saturday, March 19 – 1pm

Saturday, March 19 – 7pm

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, see the Ham on Regal website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.