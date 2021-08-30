Halloween Express Spokane set to open Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Halloween is so close–it’s scary.

Halloween Express Spokane announced it would open its doors at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

For anyone who is ready to get in the Halloween spirit, the store will be located across from Shadle Park High School at 1704 West Wellesley. That’s the same place it was in last year. Halloween Express Spokane is a local, family-owned business.

Shoppers will have to wear a face mask while inside, the store said in a Facebook post.

This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday.

