Halloween Express providing a safer shopping experience this year

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking to celebrate Halloween safely this year, you can shop local at Halloween Express in Spokane.

You can buy the same costumes and decorations you’d get any year, but the shopping experience will be a little different.

First. everyone who wants to shop in the store must wear a mask.

You can also go online to buy your products curbside.

Employees are wiping down the carts between use and sanitizing high touch areas as often as possible

When it comes to costumes, there is a limited use of dressing rooms since they need to be cleaned between each use.

The store has also widened the aisles compared to previous years so that there is more room for customers to social distance.

One of the biggest changes — moving most of the masks behind a counter.

Owner of Halloween Express, Craig Walter, says it’s always been fun for customers to try on masks but they have limited that and are disinfecting masks after someone tries one on.

Halloween Express is located at 1704 W. Wellesley Ave.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

