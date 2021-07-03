Hall Mountain Fire burns 10 acres US-Canadian border

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — The Hall Mountain Fire has burned 10 acres in Boundary County, just one mile from the US/Canadian border.

The Bonners Ferry Ranger District said the fire was detected at around noon on Friday, and was burning heavily timbered Subalpine Fir and dying Lodgepole Pine.

The North Idaho Incident Management Team has taken command of the fire and has coupled coordination with Canadian partners.

The latest informatio on this fire can be found here.

