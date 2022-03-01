Hal Roy Dennis

by Obituaries

Hal Roy Dennis (82) resident of Fernwood, ID passed away at his home on February 15, 2022. He was born to David and Lauris Dennis on March 24, 1939, in Antigo, WI. As a child, Hal’s family moved to Spokane, WA. He acquired Polio resulting in 1 year in an iron lung and crippled legs. With perseverance and strength, Hal overcame his illness. He worked at the local bread and milk stores and delivered newspapers to make extra money. He graduated high school in Spokane and went right to work driving long haul trucks. In October 1956, Hal enlisted into the U.S. Air Force serving 4 years. When he was honorably discharged, he returned to Spokane. Hal met Gladys Shoemaker at a birthday party for her, and they had an instant connection. The couple married on December 13, 1973, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’ Alene. They made their home in Spokane where Hal continued to drive truck. Looking to live off-grid, they bought some property up Sanders Road near Emida in 1979. They built their home on “Mikey’s Loop” and enjoyed living off-grid for many years. It wasn’t until 1994 they eventually got a phone and power for lights. In 1995 Hal was forced into retirement after he was hit by a train and could no longer work. Hal and Gladys adopted and raised their grandchildren Michael and Angela and later Hal adopted Gladys’ children David and Joanne. After these children were raised, they found themselves empty nesters for about 5 years. It was then the couple received a phone call from the state of Mississippi to come and pick up their 3 great-grandchildren Ashanna, Roy, and Rodney. Hal and Gladys adopted these 3 great-grandchildren. In 2012 the property up Sanders Road became too much for the aging couple to handle, so they sold their place and moved to Fernwood. Hal was smarter than a whip who was a walking encyclopedia. He also enjoyed mechanic work and spending time in the woods gathering firewood and tinkering on chainsaws. Hal is survived by his children Ashanna Dennis, Roy Dennis (Dakota Birmingham), and Rodney Dennis all of Fernwood, ID, David Dennis of Post Falls, ID, Michael Dennis of Moscow, ID, Angela Shoemaker of St. Maries, ID, and Roxanne Dennis of Spokane, WA. He is preceded in death by his wife Gladys, parents, and siblings Gary, Darlene, Christine, Gail, and Douglas. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service will be Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery in Santa, ID

