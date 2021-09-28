Hail, lightning and rain could make for a messy afternoon commute

Photo by Sam Ladley on Unsplash FILE: Driving in rain

SPOKANE, Wash.– You’ll want to be prepared for some harsh weather on your drive home this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Spokane said some widely scattered showers moving across the area could bring more than rain. Forecasters say people could even expect pea-sized hail and some lightning with a few isolated thunderstorms over some areas in the Inland Northwest.

The good news is showers are set to decrease this evening.

The Washington Department of Transportation reminded drivers to use their headlights, stay alert and make sure they gave the car in front of them plenty of room.

Heads up Spokane! Your afternoon commute might have some interesting weather. Remember to use your headlights, stay alert, and give plenty of space between you and the car ahead of you. https://t.co/KzVmqzerOy — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 28, 2021

