Habitat for Humanity Store accepting drop-off donations, needing volunteers under Phase 2

Habitat for Humanity-Spokane Habitat for Humanity store needs donations and volunteers

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Habitat for Humanity Store is a nonprofit, home-improvement store that sells new and gently used donated furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

The mission of the Habitat store is to provide sustainable, long-term financial support to the mission of Habitat for Humanity-Spokane through the sale of new and used material to the public.

During Phase 2, they will have protocols in place for a safe shopping experience:

Hand-washing station

Glass barriers at checkout

One-way aisles

More space between items

PPE for employees & volunteers

Right now, the Habitat store needs your help to keep serving the community. Here are the ways you can help today:

SHOP

You can buy furniture, appliances, home improvement and outdoor/yard items.

With constantly changing inventory, prices well below retail, frequent markdowns and one-of-a-kind items, you’re sure to find a great deal while giving back to your community.

DONATE

The store is currently, and safely, accepting donations at the back dock of the Habitat Store.

Drive up and drop off your goods Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

VOLUNTEER

The Habitat Store depends on volunteers for everything from helping customers, to arranging merchandise and testing appliances.

Sign up today on the Habitat for Humanity-Spokane website.

