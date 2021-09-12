Habitat for Humanity Spokane seeking donations

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Habitat for Humanity Spokane is looking for donations to help build affordable homes in Spokane.

If you’re rearranging your home for fall and have some good furniture you don’t want, Habitat for Humanity Spokane Store is looking to take them off your hands.

Not only are they accepting furniture, they said on Twitter they are also accepting appliances, windows, doors and other items.

Items can be dropped off at 1805 E. Trent Ave. They are accepting donations Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Habitat-Spokane Store is in need of donations! Rearranging for the Fall? We accept furniture, appliances, windows, doors, and more! Did you know we also offer FREE PICKUP? Every donation helps build affordable houses in Spokane. Store | 9am-5pm

⁠

⁠ #donate #shop #volunteer pic.twitter.com/QhyVfwZDpv — Habitat-Spokane (@HFHSpokane) September 11, 2021

Also, they said they offer free pickup.

“Every donation helps build affordable houses in Spokane,” they said.

The store is a nonprofit, home-improvement store that sells “new and gently used donated furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials” and other things, according to their website. The items are sold at a fraction of retail cost.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.