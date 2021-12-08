Gusty winds today to flurries Thursday – Mark

Today is going to be a bit warmer than the past few days with temperatures reaching up into the low 40s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Sunshine is on the way this afternoon

There are still some lingering icy surfaces

Gusty southwest winds will stick around today

A wet weekend is ahead

We’re seeing above-average highs today, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s for most of the area.

Morning fog will clear and bring some afternoon sunshine. Conditions will be windy as the front moves out with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected for Thursday with an afternoon snow shower possible then partly cloudy on Friday. The weekend will be rainy or snowy with showers into next week.