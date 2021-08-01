Gusty winds, rain move through the Inland Northwest

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Gusty winds and rain moved through eastern Washington and north Idaho Saturday knocking, blowing dust in some areas and knocking out power in others.

The National Weather Service issued a “significant weather advisory” for thunderstorms and high winds.

Just after 9:30 Saturday night, the National Weather Service advised people at the Spokane Indians game and the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair to seek shelter immediately.

I guess I am a “fair weather fan”. Gusty outflow boundary wins rocking Avista stadium right now. It’s starting to rain too. I know the @spokaneindians will win without me. In the meantime, seek shelter Indians fans pic.twitter.com/0RTOOrcnRV — Kris Crocker (@KrisCrockerKXLY) August 1, 2021

Winds of up to 40 miles an hour were forecast with these storms.

Gust to 35 MPH on the South Hill and a report of 30 MPH gusts in the Shadle park area of Spokane. Some Power outages reported. — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 1, 2021

Avista reported an outage in an area just north of downtown Spokane that included the Spokane Arena. Power went out in the middle of the Spokane Shock game.

Lights went out at the arena…what the heck #goshock pic.twitter.com/8M2PHmiYn5 — Robyn Nance (@RobynNanceKXLY) August 1, 2021

The National Weather Service also reported blowing dust in the Ritzville area and showers and gusty winds moving towards the Gorge Ampitheater where the Watershed music festival is taking place.

