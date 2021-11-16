Gusty winds knock signage off Fox Theater in downtown Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gusty winds Monday night knocked some signage off the Fox Theater in downtown Spokane.

As of Tuesday morning, the letter “O” on the Sprague side of the “FOX” signage was still missing.

The word “FOX” remained in tact on the opposite side of the signage.

The Fox Theater’s ‘O’ is still missing! This is on the Sprague side. On the First Ave. side, ‘FOX’ remains intact. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/EU9TGRObvo — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) November 16, 2021

High winds moved throughout the Inland Northwest Monday night, bringing storm damage and power outage.

Several downed trees and fallen power lines were reported in the windstorm.

As of Tuesday morning, thousands were still without power around the region.

