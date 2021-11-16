Gusty winds knock signage off Fox Theater in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gusty winds Monday night knocked some signage off the Fox Theater in downtown Spokane.
As of Tuesday morning, the letter “O” on the Sprague side of the “FOX” signage was still missing.
The word “FOX” remained in tact on the opposite side of the signage.
High winds moved throughout the Inland Northwest Monday night, bringing storm damage and power outage.
Several downed trees and fallen power lines were reported in the windstorm.
As of Tuesday morning, thousands were still without power around the region.
PAST COVERAGE: Strong winds cause damage across Inland Northwest
READ: What to do before, during and after a windstorm
RELATED: Seeing storm damage? Send us your photos
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.